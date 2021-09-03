Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 73, 000

He said that 2,585 tests were conducted in the state on the date, adding that 175 infections were confirmed.

According to him, the new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 73,182.

He said the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic was 690, 562.

The official said that 4,841 COVID-19 patients, who had been successfully treated, had also been discharged from the state’s care centres.

“The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in communities is 63, 892, while cases currently under isolation stand at 236 and active cases under home-based care, 3,654,’’ he said.

The commissioner disclosed that the state recorded another three COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 559.