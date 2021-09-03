RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 73, 000

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state stands at 73,182.

Healthcare workers at the Lagos State isolation center in Yaba (Twitter: @Jidesanwoolu)
Healthcare workers at the Lagos State isolation center in Yaba (Twitter: @Jidesanwoolu)

Abayomi made the disclosure through his Facebook account, @ProfAkinolaAbayomi, on Friday while giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, for Sept. 1.

Recommended articles

He said that 2,585 tests were conducted in the state on the date, adding that 175 infections were confirmed.

According to him, the new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 73,182.

He said the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic was 690, 562.

The official said that 4,841 COVID-19 patients, who had been successfully treated, had also been discharged from the state’s care centres.

“The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in communities is 63, 892, while cases currently under isolation stand at 236 and active cases under home-based care, 3,654,’’ he said.

The commissioner disclosed that the state recorded another three COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 559.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has advised the citizens to take responsibility, urging adherence to all COVID-19 infection preventive measures.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos state PDP Chairman shuns second term of office

Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 73, 000

Flood destroys 4 houses, church in Akwa Ibom

Buhari to go after officials involved in theft, mismanagement of NDDC funds

APC threatens severe sanction on members who take the party to court

Appeal Court declares Valentine Ozigbo valid PDP candidate for Anambra election

OctaFX at 10: Recalling the most crucial forex events of the decade

FCTA arrests 49 suspects during raid on criminal hideout

FG says report on recruitment of 400,000 policemen, fake news