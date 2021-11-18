RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Counsel says there are over 40 discrepancies in #EndSARS panel report

Authors:

bayo wahab

The lawyer says, by law, the findings and recommendations of the panel were not supposed to be made public.

Lagos Judicial Panel receives autopsy reports of 99 persons killed during #EndSARS protests in the state (Arise news)
Lagos Judicial Panel receives autopsy reports of 99 persons killed during #EndSARS protests in the state (Arise news)

Abiodun Owonikoko, Counsel for the Lagos State Government says there are at least 40 discrepancies in the report submitted by the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

Recommended articles

The panel submitted its report on police brutality and Lekki shooting in October 2020 to the Lagos State Government on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The panel presented its report over a year after it was set up by the state government following the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki.

In the report, the panel said at least 48 protesters were either killed, injured, or assaulted by security operatives.

The panel also said the “killing of unarmed protesters by soldiers” could be described in the context of a “massacre”.

But Owonikoko, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who represented the state government during the sitting of the EndSARS judicial panel said the report was riddled with discrepancies.

During an interview with Arise TV, Owonikoko said there are over 40 discrepancies in the report submitted to the state government.

The lawyer added that important details were omitted by the panel.

“By law, the findings, conclusions, and recommendations of the panel were not supposed to be made public. The report making rounds on social media is a draft of a minority opinion because I was there all through the proceedings”. he said.

“I am particularly shocked to read what is contained in the report because it is not completely accurate. I sighted over 40 discrepancies in this report, including awarding N15 million to someone who was a witness to a police brutality incident that had nothing to do with the Lekki incident. What kind of report is that?

“All the evidence we were able to gather during the proceedings, none of them could be fully established.

“The mistake made by the government was not setting up an entirely different panel to look into the Lekki incident because there are some members of the panel that are protagonists in the case against the Police. They were not supposed to be a part of it.”

A youth representative on the Lagos judicial panel, Temitope Majekodunmi had earlier claimed that there were errors in the leaked #EndSARS report.

Majekodunmi in a statement on Wednesday, said the errors were corrected before final submission.

He, however, added that the leaked report is not far from the original one.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Counsel says there are over 40 discrepancies in #EndSARS panel report

Lagos Counsel says there are over 40 discrepancies in #EndSARS panel report

Family of slain Kogi PDP women leader Abuh inaugurates foundation

Family of slain Kogi PDP women leader Abuh inaugurates foundation

Families of slain Amotekun corps members in Oyo state get N32.5m

Families of slain Amotekun corps members in Oyo state get N32.5m

State Govts to get N18.2bn each as Buhari approves N656bn for them to share

State Govts to get N18.2bn each as Buhari approves N656bn for them to share

Tinubu's daughter says she shut Oyingbo market because of its deplorable state

Tinubu's daughter says she shut Oyingbo market because of its deplorable state

President Buhari receives US Secretary of State, Blinken in Aso Rock

President Buhari receives US Secretary of State, Blinken in Aso Rock

President Buhari reacts to #EndSARS panel reports

President Buhari reacts to #EndSARS panel reports

Agric Minister says Nigeria will be among top 3 world producers of potatoes by 2025

Agric Minister says Nigeria will be among top 3 world producers of potatoes by 2025

APC says Gov Akeredolu's son's appointment to head Ondo agency was on merit

APC says Gov Akeredolu's son's appointment to head Ondo agency was on merit

Trending

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)