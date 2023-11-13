ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos council boss to set up computer units in 16 primary schools

News Agency Of Nigeria

Setting up computer units in primary schools will help to expose and develop pupils to the spontaneous and recurring changes in global technology.

Adesina made the promise when heads of primary schools in the area visited him at the council secretariat in Ikorodu, Lagos State. He said that initiating Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in primary schools was part of his unwavering support and commitment to developing education in Ikorodu.

“The era of analogue is over; we need to key into fast changing technology, that is why we are bringing it into our primary schools.

“Education remains a focal point of this administration, so there is need to introduce ICT at the primary school level to catch them young,” Adesina said.

He said that the local government had commenced the construction of perimeter fencing at Jamaitu Islamiyyah Primary School, Ikorodu, to strengthen the security of pupils, teachers, and properties in the school. Adesina expressed displeasure at a report he received regarding pupils that sit on the floor and learning in an unconducive condition.

He promised to provide additional school benches and tables to all the 16 primary schools in the local government and deploy night guards to curtail insecurity. Adebunmi Adenekan, Head Teacher, African Bethel Primary School, Ota-Ona, on behalf of the head teachers, thanked the council chairman for his compassion, swiftness, magnanimity and overall contributions to the development of education in Ikorodu LGA.

Adenekan stressed the need for the country to embrace technology as a means of generating revenue and creating employment among the youths and revamping the economy.

She said the initiative would keep students abreast of modern technology at their tender age as well as teachers yet to have knowledge of computer to get trained. She commended the chairman for making education a priority in his administration.

We appreciate the chairman on his magnanimity and for making education a priority of his administration.

“We appreciate his intended gestures to the schools and his overall contributions to the development of education in Ikorodu local government.

“This is a fantastic idea, we will ensure that it is well kept and maintained to serve its purpose,” Adenekan added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 16 head teachers of public primary schools, two heads of vocational and home economics centers in Ikorodu local government were present at the meeting.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos council boss to set up computer units in 16 primary schools

