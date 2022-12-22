Lagos council boss mobilises residents to INEC office to pick PVCs.

“We urge residents of voting age to pick up their PVCs from the various Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in their localities.

“l have collected mine at the INEC office and I want you to do the same to ensure full participation in the general election; that’s why we are mobilising the people to get theirs too.

”I am here to demonstrate to all our residents that I have complied.

“I have come to pick up my revalidated voter’s card and I want to enjoin everyone to use this opportunity to go out and pick up their PVCs.

”I have collected mine and you can see that I am at the INEC office here and it is peaceful.

“Within two minutes, they sorted it out and I signed to collect my own. So, my advice is for all of us that still have our PVCs uncollected to please come out and do the rightful thing,” he said.

The council boss said it was only those who collected theirs could participate in the general elections.

He said that he was confident that the All Progressives Congress would be victorious in the coming elections.

“I am confident that the All Progressives Congress will come out victorious in the forthcoming general elections.