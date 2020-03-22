After recording three new cases of coronavirus in Lagos on Sunday, March 22, 2020, the state’s Ministry of Health has confirmed the identities of the patients.

Using its Twitter handle, the ministry has announced that “One of the three new patients is a 51-year-old Briton, who arrived Nigeria on March 8 via BA75 flight, while the second is a Nigerian on connecting flight KL0582 London Amsterdam / KL0587 Amsterdam — Lagos March 14.

The ministry added that “The third is a 65-year-old citizen of the United States of America who arrived in Lagos about six weeks ago.”

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 21, out of which 2 have been discharged.