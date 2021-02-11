Abayomi made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Feb. 9.

The commissioner said that 2,514 tests were conducted on the reported day from which 297 new cases were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Abayomi said that the new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 52,274.

According to him, 3,583 COVID-19 patients who had been successfully treated and recovered were discharged from the state’s care centres.

“Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities are 42,194.

“Cases currently under isolation are 155 active cases, while active cases under home based care are 6,015,” Abayomi said.

The commissioner also disclosed that the state recorded another four COVID-19-related fatalities, increasing the COVID-19 deaths in the state to 327.

Data from the World Health Organisation African Region shows that there are over 3.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent, with more than 3.2 million recoveries and 96,000 deaths.