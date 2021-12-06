RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'What has happened has happened,' Lagos church backs Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace'

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The church says all must come together and move the nation forward.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]

The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Yaba District Headquarters (Ogo Serafu), has thrown its support on the Peace Walk planned by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Recommended articles

The Chairman of the church's 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Apostle Samuel Sogunro, gave the support on behalf of the church, during a news conference at the church’s headquarters in Ijeshatedo.

Sanwo-Olu had on November 30 called on the youths and other stakeholders to join him on Peace Walk, for healing of Lagos State, after the disturbances that trailed the 2020 #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

The news conference was to announce the 50th Anniversary of the church, the Cathedral Dedication and its 51st Harvest Thanksgiving.

Sogunro, a former Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic, said that what had happened was irreversible, but all had to come together and move the nation forward.

According to him, the whole issue about #EndSARS protest and its aftermath came with a lot of lessons learnt.

"The bottom line is that we must move forward as a nation, and we continue to learn everyday. I believe that what heppened during that EndSARS will never repeat itself again.

"So many things, many infrastructure of government were destroyed, I bet you if it had been other states, they will not get over it till thy kingdom come but we want to appreciate the Lagos State Government for rising up to that challenge.

"Lagos State Government has been doing very well, as far as infrastructural development and listens to the masses. So, the Peace Walk is the thing that everyone wants to embrace

"What has happened has happened, we need to move on, let us come together and forge ahead.

"I believe the government is reasoning in the right direction. So people should join hand with the government to make sure that we come together and build our country ourselves," he said.

Sogunro said that the church, formerly known as The Holy Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Church Movement Ijeshatedo, was founded in 1970, by late Senior Apostle Nathaniel Aderibigbe Ajijolaoluwa, in a small shop at Johnson Bus stop, ljesha Road, Surulere, Lagos.

He said that since inception, the church had exhibited its spirituality and revealed revelations, of which a lot of testimonies abound.

According to him, the church has billed to celebrate its 50+1 anniversary and dedication of its cathedral on December 11, and the Adult Harvest Thanksgiving Service on December 12.

He said that the church had highlighted a lot of activities for the three major programmes, which had started on November 28 with health check, health talk and evangelism.

Sogunro said that there had been praise concert, symposium, visit to orphanage home, with inter-branch Bible Quiz, Prophetic Night on December 8.

He urged Christians to continue to live according to the dictates of the Lord God, so as to live meaningful lives.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'What has happened has happened,' Lagos church backs Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace'

'What has happened has happened,' Lagos church backs Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace'

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Niger Government pays N400m backlog of 2019/2020 debt to NECO

Niger Government pays N400m backlog of 2019/2020 debt to NECO

Yahaya Bello gets another endorsement to run for President in 2023

Yahaya Bello gets another endorsement to run for President in 2023

'I facilitated N60 million COVID-19 intervention fund for constituents' - Sen Dadu'ut

'I facilitated N60 million COVID-19 intervention fund for constituents' - Sen Dadu'ut

FG says no economic development without transportation

FG says no economic development without transportation

Fresh PVC registration applications hit 4.5 million

Fresh PVC registration applications hit 4.5 million

Lagos State First Lady unhappy about Sylvester Oromoni's death

Lagos State First Lady unhappy about Sylvester Oromoni's death

Terrorist attacks forced 11,500 Nigerians to run into Niger Republic last month

Terrorist attacks forced 11,500 Nigerians to run into Niger Republic last month

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]