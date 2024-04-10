Lagos Chiefs mourns king who died after observing eid prayers

Chief Abdul-Lateef Aderibigbe-Ajose, the Opeluwa Onido of Lagos and Head of the Traditional White Cap Chiefs of Lagos State mourned the popular traditional ruler in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to him, the late paramount ruler will forever be remembered for being good and generous to people.

“Osolo has gone; it is a rude shock to me greatly. This brought a lot of shock to me because Osolo was good in person and character. He was a listener par excellence.

“It is a big loss to Isolo, May God have mercy. It was a big loss to us in Ijora because he was from Ojora also.

“We can only console ourselves and the people to mourn him and weep moderately."

NAN reports that Oba Agbabiaka reportedly died shortly after observing the Eid prayers earlier on Wednesday at the age of 64.

The late Osolo ascended the throne of his forefathers 20 years ago.