Lagos cancels 50% discount on BRT, Blue Rail, other public transport

Nurudeen Shotayo

To cushion the suffering of the masses following the removal of fuel subsidy, Sanwo-Olu announced a 50% discount on all public transport fares in August.

Lagos govt cancels 50% discount on BRT, Blue Rail, other public transport
Lagos govt cancels 50% discount on BRT, Blue Rail, other public transport

The decision was announced in a statement issued on Saturday, November 4, 2023, by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

According to LAMATA, starting Sunday, November 5, commuters will pay the old rates when using the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), Standard routes, First and Last Mile, the Blue Line Rail or Ferry services.

“The 50% rebate in transport fare in the regulated transport system in Lagos ends on Sunday,” the agency stated, adding that “from Monday, November 6, 2023, transport fare will return to the pre-2nd August 2023 rate.

Lagos State Blue Rail Mass Transit [Twitter]
Lagos State Blue Rail Mass Transit [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

It also advised Lagos commuters to take note of the change and make necessary adjustments in preparation for the resumption of the regular transport fare rates that were in place before the August adjustment.

Recall Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a move to cushion the biting effect of the fuel subsidy removal on the masses, announced on July 31 the reduction of fares for state-owned transport services by 50%, as well as yellow buses by 25% on all routes.

Sanwo-Olu announced that the discounted rates would kick into effect from August 2, alongside the expansion of the fleet of staff buses for the workers in the Lagos State Public Service.

In October, the state government announced that the rebate package saved Lagos commuters ₦1.9 billion in eight weeks on transport costs.

Nurudeen Shotayo

