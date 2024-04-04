LASG promises timely compensation to persons affected by Lagos-Calabar highway construction

This is stated in a statement issued on Thursday by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The statement quoted Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture in the state, to have made the plea during a stakeholders’ engagement session held at the Palace of the Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, on Wednesday, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, announced during his recent tour of federal projects in the Lagos zone that a contract for the project has been awarded to Hitech Construction Company.

Benson-Awoyinka said that the meeting was organised for all those who would be affected by the construction work to deliberate on strategies for cooperation with the government throughout the project.

She said it was also an avenue to discuss its potential impact on the community and local businesses.

The commissioner emphasised the significance of collaborative efforts in ensuring minimal disruption to the community’s daily activities while maximising the project’s benefits.

Benson-Awoyinka addressed concerns raised as she gave assurance on proactive measures that would be taken by both the federal and the state governments to mitigate the challenges.

She assured the people that the state government would not leave them to bear the burden alone.

She also promised that all their concerns about the road project would be presented to the governor, who will also communicate the same to the federal government through appropriate quarters.

“Everything that we have discussed here today will be taken back to the governor of Lagos State and whatever needs to be done will be done.

“We will look into how to get timely compensation for affected persons because the Lagos State Government will not leave the community members to bear any burden that comes with this project alone,” she said.

The commissioner as well as members of the community expressed concern over the preservation of the tourism assets of the state along the coastal area, saying that the waterways constitute a larger part of Lagos tourism.

During the engagement session, concerns were raised regarding potential disruptions to local businesses, transportation routes, and job losses by thousands of youths whose source of livelihood is dependent on the beaches.

On his part, Oba Lawal expressed gratitude for the engagement and reiterated the importance of maintaining open communication channels between the government and the community.

He commended the commissioner for always being proactive in matters affecting the community.

He said he had observed that the corridor was the most vibrant tourism site in Lagos, and as such, the state government should come up with a bail-out or grant to mitigate the effects on the people.