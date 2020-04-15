The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu gave the directive during a Lagos State COVID-19 update and palliatives’ programmes of his administration on Tuesday.

The governor said that he had directed the Police, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspection Services (VIS) to release vehicles impounded for minor offences free of charge.

Sanwo-Olu said that the exercise, billed to start after the lockdown, was aimed at reducing the financial burden of the offenders, following the stay-at-home order, to curb further spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, however, said that the gesture would not be extended to vehicles with capital offences.

In his reaction, Taiwo Omolekan, General Secretary of the association, described Sanwo-Olu as a compassionate administrator, adding that the directive was a relief to so many operators whose sources of livelihood were seized over disobedience.

Omolekan, who noted that some motorists defied the government’s sit-at-home order because of hunger, lauded the governor for being humane and compassionate.

“Gov. Sanwo-Olu is a compassionate governor, he is a governor of the people. He has really done well.

“That singular directive changed the dynamics of everything, because people are suffering as a result of the lockdown, especially those who deal in transport.

“The hardship was the reason why some people took out their vehicles to go and look for daily bread, the development that led to the arrest and seizure of their vehicles by law enforcement agencies.

“Our association sincerely appreciate the governor for this compassion. For this singular act, we are so much in love with him, ” Omolekan said.

He, however, said it would take some time after the lockdown, for people to get back on their feet.