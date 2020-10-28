Mojeed said the police boss exploited him in 2014 when he was officer in charge of the recently-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lagos.

Between 2016 and 2018, the businessman had reportedly filed series of petition through the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to seek justice, but to no avail.

However, in a fresh petition filed on Thursday, October 22, 2020, through his counsel, Salawu Akingbolu & Co, and addressed to the newly formed judicial panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of SARS-related abuses in Lagos, the businessman accused Kyari and his officers of forcefully taking about 32 items from his house in 2014.

In its bid to meet the demands of #Endsars protesters, the Lagos State Government had set up a judicial panel to address police brutality cases in the state, especially those committed by SARS officers.

According to Mojeed, his ordeal with SARS operatives started on the night of October 18, 2014, when four gun-wielding policemen from SARS broke into his house.

He said he thought it was a robbery attack.

“They forcefully took his wedding ring and that of his wife from them, opened their wardrobe and took the sum N280,000 and the sum of N50,000 was also taken from his car, after which the Honda Accord (2008) model was seized and taken away till today,” he said in the petition.

He alleged that the officers took away his phones, landed properties, cheque books, bank cards and other valuable documents.

Accused of stealing N97m and detained for 14 days

Mojeed said after ransacking his house, the officers took him to the SARS office in Ikeja where he was detained for 14 days.

The businessman also said he was later “arraigned on a trump-up charge” of stealing N97 million.

He added that the matter was in court for more than one year and the police failed to show up or bring any witness.

Mojeed said after several adjournment, the court struck out the charge against him.

But while in detention, the businessman said, “the police under the supervision and threat of Abba Kyari (OC SARS) forced him to sign three Zenith Bank cheques in the sum of N150,000 each making N450,000 in total on October 22–23, 2014 and gave the sum to one Alabi Olawale Nurudeen who is also one of their cronies to withdraw”.

He also alleged that the police obtained password to his bank card with which they withdrew another N395,000 from his account between October 20 to 23, 2014.

Forceful transfer of N41 million

In the petition, the businessman also alleged that on the directive of Kyari, he was taken to by “one Inspector Fola, Corporal Bolu and Corporal Akeem to Diamond Bank Ajah branch on October 23 and 24, 2014 to forcefully transfer the sum of 41 Million and N800,000 respectively from his corporate account M. Mateen Concepts into the account of one Obinna Edward.

“All these acts perpetrated on our client were exhibited with serious injuries inflicted on him due to a series of slaps and beatings for them to get access to his ATM password, signature on cheques and also transfer from his account.”

When confronted by Mojeed’s counsel on why he seized the businessman’s money and properties without a court order, Kyari allegedly said he kept the money as an exhibit.

“But till date, they have not released any of the items to him including his car which which we got information had been taken away by Abba Kyari,” the petition reads.

The police boss was also accused of conniving with Mojeed’s counsel to further extort him by asking the counsel to cooperate with the police to take another N15 million from his account, adding that the businessman is an internet fraudster.

“He also went further that there was another N15 million in another account, that the counsel should cooperate with him to take it the way they took N41 million and a sum of N5 million would be given to him while they would take N10 million,” the petition states.

Kyari allegedly also threatened the counsel over its refusal to ‘cooperate’ with the police.

The senior police officer, however, has not responded to all the allegations leveled against him.