The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the LBSL, Mr Idowu Oguntona, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

LBSL runs high-capacity Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses that ply various routes in the state.

“Currently, we have 20 female captains within our employment; our target is to have about 10 per cent of our drivers as female,” Oguntona said.

He said that in terms of training, the company had a very robust training plan for its drivers before they joined the service.

“This is about six weeks training in the classroom and outside the classroom within our training school.

“Beyond that, we always retrain from time to time; we have a quarterly training for all our drivers.’’

According to him, the firm has about 400 drivers in its employment driving about 215 Marcopolo high-capacity buses in the state.

He expressed optimism that services between Iyana-Ipaja and Oshodi would commence soon.

“I am sure that service is going to commence very soon. The governor (Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu) did speak to that as well. I believe the infrastructure, the BRT lane, is near completion right now.

“Once that is done, I am sure LAMATA will licence an operator to provide service on the corridor.

“So, the teeming commuters in that axis should be patient, the service will come there very soon. I am sure LAMATA is looking actively to ensure that,’’ Oguntona said.

He reassured said that the firm had the plans to reduce the waiting time of commuters on its routes.

Oguntona said that the firm was committed to delivering smart and sustainable transport services and to constantly improve.

He said that the company would continue to provide a reliable, safe and comfortable transport system for the teeming commuters in Lagos.

NAN reports that the firm, which became operational on May 1, 2019, has moved about 9 million commuters across the state to various destinations.