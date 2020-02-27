The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the LBSL, Mr Idowu Oguntona, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

Oguntona said that the firm planned to reduce the waiting time at bus stops for the teeming commuters and double its fleet in five years.

“We currently have about 250 buses that we deploy on a day to day basis to move Lagosians from one part of the city to another.

“In a bid to provide smart and sustainable transport system, we are ensuring that our services are reliable, comfortable and efficient.

“When we started on May 1, 2019, on the average, we commuted about 15,000 residents daily from one point to another. Then, we began to move about 80,000 Lagosians on a daily basis.

“Since the commencement of operations till date, we have moved about 9 million Lagosians,” the managing director said.

According to him, the company seeks to leverage technology to ensure that it meets the yearnings and expectations of the people of Lagos.

“Constantly, we are evolving, to ensure that we provide a smart and sustainable transport system.

“We are building a systematic plan to ensure that we constantly inject additional buses.

“Our strategic goal is to ensure that in the next five years, we would have doubled our fleet size at the minimum.

“So, we will continue to inject buses on an annual basis so that we will be able to achieve our strategic goals.”

Oguntona said that the LBSL was currently operating on about 20 routes.

The Managing Director said that the regulator, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), determined and assigned the routes being plied by the LBSL.

According to him, whatever routes are assigned to the firm will be taken up.