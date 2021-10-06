Lagos assembly wants immediate renovation of state-owned schools

The Chairman, House Committee on Education, Mr Sanni Okanlawon, made the known during the inauguration of ICT Centre at Emmanuel Nursery Primary School, Ojota, Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other schools visited were Ogudu Nursery and Primary School and Anglican Nursery and Primary School, Ogudu.

Okanlawon, representing Kosofe Constituency 1, urged other school heads with dilapidated buildings to disclose them so they could be fixed immediately.

The lawmaker noted that it was unpleasant to see schools in Kosofe constituency with classrooms and the entire buildings in bad shape.

He said that, “I am wondering why a school like this will exist in my constituency and I am not aware about it. I want to blame the head teacher for not escalating the issue to their representatives.

“We have over 1106 primary schools in Lagos and it is the duty of the school managements to inform us so appropriate action can be taken.

“This school is an eye sore and we will do something about it. I will definitely inform the Chairman, Schools Rehabilitation committee to commence rehabilitation on the dilapidated schools immediately.”

Okanlawon commended the teacher for impacting knowledge on the children as the country celebrated the World Teachers Day on Tuesday.

The lawmaker said Nigerians must continue to commend the teachers saddled with the responsibility of modeling their children from the cradle.

He said the idea of inaugurating the ICT centre in Emmanuel Nursery and Primary School, Ojota, Lagos was to bake the children right from the cradle in computer knowledge.

“The idea of this ICT centre we are inaugurating today is that we want to start baking our children right from the cradle to creativity and innovations in computer.

“This is because for our children to measure up with the 21st century, every child must be computer literate and that was why I constructed an ICT centre in one of the schools in Kosofe Constituency 1,” he said.

Okanlawon said the masses most not be left out while the way to go was for the philanthropists to contribute their quota to the development of the people.

NAN reports that the lawmaker rehabilitated bole holes in Idi-Aba, Ojota, Lagos, which was built by Late Sen. Bayo Osinowo.

Speaking, Mr Moyosore Ogunlewe, Executive Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area, commended the lawmaker for the laudable project in constructing the ICT centre in one of the primary schools.

Ogunlewe said, “I must say this is a beautiful idea, ICT is what all countries of the world are doing now.

“It is a good idea for him to have put this together in making sure that the ICT centre is in a primary school of this magnitude.

“So, I am happy it is in my local government. I want to urge the beneficiaries to use it appropriately, do the needful, that is all.”

Mrs Adetola Salau, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education, said the digital awareness was one of the most important knowledge in the 21st century.

She said that “Digital awareness is one the most important thing in the 21st century, that informs my coming here today, the knowledge of computer is at the heart of development.

He said, “This is something we want to do more and more, so I am looking for more collaboration with the lawmaker and other areas in the state for our children to advance digitally.

“It is the only way these children can be successful and contribute to the growth of the society in the 21st century.”

Also, Tunde Temionu, a political leader in Kosofe, said the project would be a big relief to parents and children.