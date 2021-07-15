Lagos Assembly urges campaign against new COVID-19 variant

The house made the resolution sequel to the motion raised by Mr Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu 1) on the third wave of COVID-19 during plenary session on Thursday.

Olowo said the state government should embark on proper enlightenment campaign on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of nose masks, washing of hands and maintaining social distance.

“There is need for the Lagos State governor to direct the state Commissioner for Health to ensure proper COVID-19 tests across the state.

“There should be enlightenment in schools, churches/mosques, markets and clubs and COVID-19 vaccines must be made available to the people of the state,” he said.

The lawmaker, however, commended the governor for raising alarm on the new wave of the pandemic.

Olowo, Chairman, House Committee on Finance, also urged Federal Government to ensure people coming from abroad were quarantined for one week and complied with the mandatory COVID-19 test.

He suggested that the state government should have desks at the airports to ensure proper register of immigrants and ensure they were properly quarantined, while their home addresses should be known.

In his contribution, Mr Adedamola Richard (Ikeja 2), said that precautionary measures should be taken against the pandemic.

Commenting, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa 2) said religious centres should bring back COVID-19 protocols.

Yishawu said the state government should create awareness about the pandemic so that the people could start observing the protocols.

Also, Mr Setonji David (Badagry 2) said COVID-19 vaccines should be made available to all members of the public.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said the people of the state could not afford another lockdown due to economic downturn in the country.

The speaker, however, said it was important that precautionary measures were taken to prevent spread of the pandemic in the state.