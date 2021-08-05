Lagos Assembly reduces ex-governors’ pensions by 50%

This was announced on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in a statement signed by Mr. Eromosele Ebhomele, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Assembly.

The decision to reduce the ex-governors pension was said to have been taken following the adoption of a report by the House Committee on Establishment.

The report of the committee also recommended that the law which stipulates that houses should be provided for former governors in Abuja and Lagos be expunged.

The report further recommended a reduction in the number of vehicles to be made available to former governors and their deputies.

The speaker of the house, Mudashiru Obasa suggested that governors should get two vehicles (a car and a van) instead of three as recommended by the committee.