Lagos Assembly praises Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu for completing Red Line Rail project

The house also commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing the foundation as former governor of the state, upon which successive administrations had built. The house also appreciated the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa for playing positive roles by ensuring legislative approvals in support of the blue and red line projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the first phase of the 37- kilometres red line rail, constructed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), was commissioned on February 29.

Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, Adewale Temitope, at plenary on Tuesday, described the project as amazing. Temitope said this would not have been successful if the house, under the speaker’s leadership, did not pass the budget or approve appropriation for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr speaker, you have always mentioned that there is no need for us to have more vehicles on the road and that we must look in the direction of mass transit and intermodal transport systems.”

He noted that Obasa had been steadfast in his belief that the blue and red lines would make positive impacts in the lives of the people of the state and as a result, constantly convinced the lawmakers to approve money for the projects.

On his part, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, David Setonji, said the progress enjoyed in the state, is the result of a stable political environment. Setonji commended the governor for his steadfastness while appreciating the speaker for doing everything to make sure that residents enjoyed the benefits of democracy.

While noting the role played by the assembly in the completion of the project, Gbolahan Yishawu commended the speaker and some committees of the house for approving the required funds. Also, Sa’ad Olumoh, while applauding the speaker for his doggedness to make Lagos habitable, added: “Now, residents can really plan their movements just like it happens in most western countries.”

He also called for the provision of parks where car owners could keep their vehicles, whenever they wanted o take the trains. Suraju Olatunji appreciated Obasa for being among the lawmakers who passed the law that created LAMATA many years ago, while his colleague, Nureni Akinsanya, urged the governor not to relent on the proposed yellow line rail project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obasa, while addressing his colleagues, commended the past governors for sustaining Tinubu’s vision in the state. The speaker described the red line rail project as a significant step in the effort of the government to improve living and boost the economy of the state.

He said: “It was very significant, historic and memorable. It is a plus for the government and people of Lagos.

“It is necessary that we commend the man in charge and his team who have put so much into this to make it realistic.

“It is not just about the project but its economic importance to the state, especially being the second one to be commissioned. The line will eliminate traffic issues and associated challenges.

“It is also necessary to commend the President, who was on hand to commission the project and for laying the foundation by establishing LAMATA years ago when he was governor of Lagos. We are getting there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker directed the Clerk of the house, Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit letters of commendation to the President, Sanwo-Olu, former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode.