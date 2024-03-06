ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Assembly praises Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu for completing Red Line Rail project

News Agency Of Nigeria

The house also appreciated the Speaker Obasa for playing positive roles by ensuring legislative approvals in support of the blue and red line projects.

Lagos State House of Assembly [Nairametrics]
Lagos State House of Assembly [Nairametrics]

Recommended articles

The house also commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing the foundation as former governor of the state, upon which successive administrations had built. The house also appreciated the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa for playing positive roles by ensuring legislative approvals in support of the blue and red line projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the first phase of the 37- kilometres red line rail, constructed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), was commissioned on February 29.

Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, Adewale Temitope, at plenary on Tuesday, described the project as amazing. Temitope said this would not have been successful if the house, under the speaker’s leadership, did not pass the budget or approve appropriation for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr speaker, you have always mentioned that there is no need for us to have more vehicles on the road and that we must look in the direction of mass transit and intermodal transport systems.”

He noted that Obasa had been steadfast in his belief that the blue and red lines would make positive impacts in the lives of the people of the state and as a result, constantly convinced the lawmakers to approve money for the projects.

On his part, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, David Setonji, said the progress enjoyed in the state, is the result of a stable political environment. Setonji commended the governor for his steadfastness while appreciating the speaker for doing everything to make sure that residents enjoyed the benefits of democracy.

While noting the role played by the assembly in the completion of the project, Gbolahan Yishawu commended the speaker and some committees of the house for approving the required funds. Also, Sa’ad Olumoh, while applauding the speaker for his doggedness to make Lagos habitable, added: “Now, residents can really plan their movements just like it happens in most western countries.”

He also called for the provision of parks where car owners could keep their vehicles, whenever they wanted o take the trains. Suraju Olatunji appreciated Obasa for being among the lawmakers who passed the law that created LAMATA many years ago, while his colleague, Nureni Akinsanya, urged the governor not to relent on the proposed yellow line rail project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obasa, while addressing his colleagues, commended the past governors for sustaining Tinubu’s vision in the state. The speaker described the red line rail project as a significant step in the effort of the government to improve living and boost the economy of the state.

He said: “It was very significant, historic and memorable. It is a plus for the government and people of Lagos.

“It is necessary that we commend the man in charge and his team who have put so much into this to make it realistic.

“It is not just about the project but its economic importance to the state, especially being the second one to be commissioned. The line will eliminate traffic issues and associated challenges.

“It is also necessary to commend the President, who was on hand to commission the project and for laying the foundation by establishing LAMATA years ago when he was governor of Lagos. We are getting there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker directed the Clerk of the house, Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit letters of commendation to the President, Sanwo-Olu, former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode.

Obasa said the commendations to present and past governors, were for sustaining Tinubu’s vision for Lagos, adding that the house would continue to monitor operations of the trains.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Govt warns Abeokuta residents to stop dumping dead babies in public waste bins

Ogun Govt warns Abeokuta residents to stop dumping dead babies in public waste bins

Otu appoints 38 advisers, 28 SAs, 14 directors, 3 PAs to advance Cross River

Otu appoints 38 advisers, 28 SAs, 14 directors, 3 PAs to advance Cross River

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world’s richest person

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world’s richest person

Kano Hisbah frowns at immoral acts, warns defaulters to repent or face law

Kano Hisbah frowns at immoral acts, warns defaulters to repent or face law

Ekiti APC chairman, Omotoso is dead

Ekiti APC chairman, Omotoso is dead

LASTMA seizes 123 vehicles for illegal parking on Lagos Island bridges

LASTMA seizes 123 vehicles for illegal parking on Lagos Island bridges

Lagos Assembly praises Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu for completing Red Line Rail project

Lagos Assembly praises Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu for completing Red Line Rail project

Gov Idris donates 24 new vehicles to lawmakers amid national challenges

Gov Idris donates 24 new vehicles to lawmakers amid national challenges

67 years-on: How Ghana gained independence from the colonial rule

67 years-on: How Ghana gained independence from the colonial rule

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Pro-Tinubu CSOs ask NLC to engage FG instead of staging 'unnecessary protests'

Army troops reject ₦1.5m bribe, arrest cattle rustlers in Plateau

Army troops reject ₦1.5m bribe, arrest cattle rustlers in Plateau

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu launches handbook to close wage gaps between Nigerians, foreigners

NAFDAC shuts down unregistered sachet water factories in Anambra [Nairametrics]

NAFDAC shuts down unregistered sachet water factories in Anambra