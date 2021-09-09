Lagos Assembly passes VAT, anti-open grazing bills

It was a unanimous vote on the floor of the legislature.

House Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, has been directed to transmit a clean copy of the bill to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent.

"I thank you all for this historic exercise," says Obasa.

The Lagos legislature has also passed a bill that prohibits open grazing of cattle in the metropolis.

The bill proposes a 21-year jail term for herders in possession of firearms and the establishment of a taskforce to curb open grazing of cattle in a city famed for its gridlock and bedlam.