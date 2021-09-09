Lagos Assembly passes VAT, anti-open grazing bills

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the Value Added Tax (VAT) bill, with Speaker Mudashiru Obasa describing the outcome as "historic."
Governor Sanwo-Olu will waste no time assenting to the bill.
It was a unanimous vote on the floor of the legislature.
House Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, has been directed to transmit a clean copy of the bill to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent.
"I thank you all for this historic exercise," says Obasa.
The Lagos legislature has also passed a bill that prohibits open grazing of cattle in the metropolis.
The bill proposes a 21-year jail term for herders in possession of firearms and the establishment of a taskforce to curb open grazing of cattle in a city famed for its gridlock and bedlam.
The VAT legislation has been a contentious, hut button one lately, with state governments in Nigeria's southern region bickering with the federal government, and pushing for the responsibility to collect consumption tax within their jurisdictions.
