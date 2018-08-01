Lagos Assembly hosts Conference of State Assembly Speakers

news

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday said it had concluded arrangements to host the Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Mrs Adefunmilayo Tejuoso, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

“Speakers of the 36 state Houses of Assembly will converge in Lagos between Friday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 5.

“The conference will deliberate on national issues, especially those that have to do with the legislative arm of government,” Tejuoso said.

The lawmaker, representing Mushin Constituency I at the Assembly, said that the three-day event would feature

deliberations anchored on presentation of papers, among others.

She said that the visiting speakers would attend a dinner on Friday organised by the host Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.

“The event proper takes place on Saturday where papers will be presented. In between presentation of papers on Saturday, the Speakers will visit the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“They will also visit the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Rilwan Akiolu.

“The Speakers will later present their resolutions through a communique after the meeting,” she said.