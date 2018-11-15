Lagos Assembly decries traffic jam, urges Ambode to intervene

news

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday decried the congestion of Sekunmade Road in Ikorodu area of Lagos by heavy duty trucks, urging Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode to intervene.

The House called on Ambode to direct the Commissioner for Transport, officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), management of Ipakodo Lighter Terminal to eliminate indiscriminate parking of long vehicles on the road.

The Assembly also called on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to provide where long vehicles would park before they load goods from the terminal.

The resolution followed a matter raised by the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Sanai Agunbiade (Ikorodu Constituency 1) and supported by Mr Segun Olulade (Epe Constituency 2) under Matter of Urgent Public Importance on Thursday.

Agunbiade had condemned the indiscriminate parking of heavy duty trucks on Sekunmade Road, Ikorodu, which he said was one of the two roads leading to Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

“The road is an important access road to Imota, Ijede and others. The roads around the lighter terminal in Ipakodo have become an eyesore.

“The long vehicles always block the road and they would be there for days. They don’t even have security light that would prevent accident.

“That was how it started in Apapa area of Lagos before it became an eyesore,” Agunbiade said.

The lawmaker said that it was important for the Commissioner for Transport to review the law on movement of vehicles, while also calling on leaders of LASTMA to rise to the occasion on the matter.

He said that Public Works should be called upon to repair the roads, which had become dilapidated.

Also speaking, Mr Rotimi Olowo (APC- Somolu I), noted that Ipakodo Sekumade Road was very strategic to Ikorodu.

He said that it would not be fair to allow vehicles to block the road.

Olowo said that companies should be cautioned with the way their vehicles were parked in the area.

In his contribution, Mr Segun Olulade (APC- Epe II), said that the area was strategic to Epe.

Mr Nurudeen Saka-Solaja (APC- Ikorodu II) said the road had become waterlogged.

He said that trailers and containers parked indiscriminately were also causing a lot of problems for the people.

“What is happening in Sekunmade is not right. There are traffic control officers in Ikorodu West Local Government that can do the job.

“We should fine anyone that parks vehicles there indiscriminately,”Mr Tobun Abiodun (APC-Epe I) added.

The Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, to communicate the resolution of the House on the matter to Ambode.