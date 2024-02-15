Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to help schoolgirl tear-gassed by police

The lawmakers made the resolution after deliberating on the matter, which was brought to the attention of the Assembly by Hon. Abiodun Orekoya, Chairman of the House Committee on Sports and Youth Development, during plenary on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The session was presided over on behalf of the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, by Deputy Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

The House also called on the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and his ministry to offer necessary support to the young girl, who is said to require surgery.

Aminat suffered a life-threatening injury on Friday, February 9, 2024, when students of two schools were embroiled in a clash, and the police dispersed them with tear gas.

The incident reportedly occurred in front of a mosque near Adam Yakubu Memorial High School in Iloro, Cement, Agege area of Lagos.

While disclosing that he received the information through a human rights organisation, Orekoya said Aminat's parents have been borrowing money to pay for her treatment on admission at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The lawmaker pleaded with his colleagues to call on Sanwo-Olu to offer support to the parents and help save the student's life before the situation worsens.

Supporting Orekoya's appeal, Hon. Kehinde Joseph (Alimosho 2) stressed that since the student attends a government-owned school, it was necessary for the governor to intervene.

Joseph further requested that the House investigate the incident to prevent similar occurrences in future.

For her part, the Deputy Speaker directed the House Committee Chairman on Education (Secondary) to summon the management of both schools involved in the clash and investigate what led to the clash.