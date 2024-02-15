ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to help schoolgirl tear-gassed by police

Nurudeen Shotayo

The schoolgirl suffered a life-threatening injury when Police fired tear gas canisters to disperse students of two schools embroiled in a clash.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa. [PG]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa. [PG]

Recommended articles

The lawmakers made the resolution after deliberating on the matter, which was brought to the attention of the Assembly by Hon. Abiodun Orekoya, Chairman of the House Committee on Sports and Youth Development, during plenary on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The session was presided over on behalf of the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, by Deputy Speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

The House also called on the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and his ministry to offer necessary support to the young girl, who is said to require surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aminat suffered a life-threatening injury on Friday, February 9, 2024, when students of two schools were embroiled in a clash, and the police dispersed them with tear gas.

The incident reportedly occurred in front of a mosque near Adam Yakubu Memorial High School in Iloro, Cement, Agege area of Lagos.

While disclosing that he received the information through a human rights organisation, Orekoya said Aminat's parents have been borrowing money to pay for her treatment on admission at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The lawmaker pleaded with his colleagues to call on Sanwo-Olu to offer support to the parents and help save the student's life before the situation worsens.

Supporting Orekoya's appeal, Hon. Kehinde Joseph (Alimosho 2) stressed that since the student attends a government-owned school, it was necessary for the governor to intervene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph further requested that the House investigate the incident to prevent similar occurrences in future.

For her part, the Deputy Speaker directed the House Committee Chairman on Education (Secondary) to summon the management of both schools involved in the clash and investigate what led to the clash.

They are expected to report back within one week.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to help schoolgirl tear-gassed by police

Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to help schoolgirl tear-gassed by police

Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters

Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters

FG, governors agree to create state police to combat insecurity

FG, governors agree to create state police to combat insecurity

Benue Government generates ₦1.2 billion monthly, plans to curb open grazing

Benue Government generates ₦1.2 billion monthly, plans to curb open grazing

Betting has increased crime rate, suicides - Reps plan to curb sports betting

Betting has increased crime rate, suicides - Reps plan to curb sports betting

Peter Obi vows to hire reputable audit firm to investigate ₦3.5bn scandal in LP

Peter Obi vows to hire reputable audit firm to investigate ₦3.5bn scandal in LP

LASTMA says filmmakers, skit makers using its outfits without authorisation will face the law

LASTMA says filmmakers, skit makers using its outfits without authorisation will face the law

Nothing is working, citizens are unhappy, parliamentary system will make Nigeria great - Dantata

Nothing is working, citizens are unhappy, parliamentary system will make Nigeria great - Dantata

Enugu traders lament bitterly as State Government enforces daily ₦200 tax

Enugu traders lament bitterly as State Government enforces daily ₦200 tax

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian Court. [ThisDay]

Court orders FG to fix prices of goods, petroleum products within 7 days

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

Dr Nonye Soludo [DAILY TIMES Nigeria]

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Tinubu launches groundbreaking for 3,112 housing units in Abuja, to tackle housing deficit [NAN]

Nigerians deserve decent, affordable housing - Tinubu initiates housing project in Abuja