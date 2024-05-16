ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos APC Chairman mourns Sanwo-Olu's Deputy Chief of Staff, Soyannwo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanyannwo died after a brief illness on Wednesday at 55.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and late Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo [Trek Africa]
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and late Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo [Trek Africa]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanyannwo died after a brief illness on Wednesday at 55.

Ojelabi, in a condolence message to the family of the deceased, said Sanyannwo’s death was a big loss to the state. He said the deceased was a dutiful officer ,who deployed great energy and intellect to the service of the state.

Ojelabi added that the late governor’s aide displayed a high sense of commitment and responsibility serving the state. The chairman said, “His death, no doubt, will create a vacuum that will not be easy to fill both in the politics of the state and in the life of the multitude of people that rely on him.”

He expressed deep regret that the deputy chief of staff died when his services and wealth of experience were most needed ,saying the government had lost a competent hand with his demise.

Ojelabi said Soyannwo would always be remembered as a dedicated and loyal servant of the party.

"The APC will continue to honuor his memory by upholding the values and principles that he held dear,” he said.

Ojelabi prayed God to grant the soul of the departed eternal peace and the family members the fortitude to bear the loss.

News Agency Of Nigeria



