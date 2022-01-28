RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos announces traffic diversion at Yaba axis for rail construction

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government said it would be diverting traffic from Yaba as it continues the First Phase of the construction of the Red Line railways covering Oyingbo to Agbado from midnight Feb. 1, to Feb. 16, 2022.

Lagos announces traffic diversion at Yaba axis for rail construction. [ekohotblog]
Lagos announces traffic diversion at Yaba axis for rail construction. [ekohotblog]

In a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said the diversion was in line with the Lagos Rail Mass Transit project.

Recommended articles

Oladeinde averred that the two weeks long site activity would necessitate a diversion to protect road users during the installation of precast beams.

According to the diversion plan, motorists heading to Muritala Mohammed way from Western Avenue will be diverted to Empire Road at Jibowu while traffic inbound Yaba will be diverted to Empire Road to access Western Avenue.

He explained that in the same vein, motorist on Herbert Macaulay road would be able to connect Empire Road to access Western Avenue for their desired destinations.

The commissioner assured that the site would be cordon off for the safety of the citizenry, adding that emergency vehicles would be on ground to tow mechanical faulty vehicles along the axis.

He also stated that signage’s would be placed on the access roads with the State’s Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow and minimize inconveniences.

The State Government reiterated its continuous commitment towards the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis, maintaining that it is vital for the Multi-Modal Transportation System of the State Government which would in turn boost the economic prowess of the citizenry.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Humanitarian community needs $2bn for 15m people in Nigeria, others — UN

Humanitarian community needs $2bn for 15m people in Nigeria, others — UN

Stop seeing politics as dirty, Gov. Diri urges Christians

Stop seeing politics as dirty, Gov. Diri urges Christians

Lagos announces traffic diversion at Yaba axis for rail construction

Lagos announces traffic diversion at Yaba axis for rail construction

Funding, major challenge in road construction — Fashola

Funding, major challenge in road construction — Fashola

Ondo records over 50 cases of Lassa fever in Jan

Ondo records over 50 cases of Lassa fever in Jan

Task force recovers 500 cows, sheep from fleeing bandits in Niger

Task force recovers 500 cows, sheep from fleeing bandits in Niger

Sanwo-Olu says it’ll take 3 years to complete 4th Mainland Bridge

Sanwo-Olu says it’ll take 3 years to complete 4th Mainland Bridge

APC aspirants allege fraud as Fayemi’s anointed candidate wins Ekiti guber primary

APC aspirants allege fraud as Fayemi’s anointed candidate wins Ekiti guber primary

Ikoyi building collapse: All victims died before rescue operations began – LASEMA

Ikoyi building collapse: All victims died before rescue operations began – LASEMA

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.