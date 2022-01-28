Lagos announces traffic diversion at Yaba axis for rail construction

Oladeinde averred that the two weeks long site activity would necessitate a diversion to protect road users during the installation of precast beams.

According to the diversion plan, motorists heading to Muritala Mohammed way from Western Avenue will be diverted to Empire Road at Jibowu while traffic inbound Yaba will be diverted to Empire Road to access Western Avenue.

He explained that in the same vein, motorist on Herbert Macaulay road would be able to connect Empire Road to access Western Avenue for their desired destinations.

The commissioner assured that the site would be cordon off for the safety of the citizenry, adding that emergency vehicles would be on ground to tow mechanical faulty vehicles along the axis.

He also stated that signage’s would be placed on the access roads with the State’s Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow and minimize inconveniences.