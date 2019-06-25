The Lagos State Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced new dates for three examinations postponed recently by the state government.

Mrs Adeleye Olatokunbo, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said the three postponed examinations include the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for Junior Secondary School III students, the Lagos State Model Colleges and upgraded junior secondary schools.

Other are Placement Test into Lagos State Public Secondary School.

“The BECE will hold from July 15 to July 24, while the screening test into Lagos State Model Colleges and upgraded junior secondary schools will take place on July 20.

“The placement test into Lagos State public secondary schools has been scheduled for July 27,” she said in a statement.

Dr Oluwafemi Hassan, Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, according to the statement, says the board is ready for the smooth conduct of the examinations

Hassan urged parents and guardians to take note of the new dates and prepare their children and wards accordingly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had on May 31, postponed the examinations due to circumstances beyond its control.