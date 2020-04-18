Coronavirus deaths in Lagos have risen to 13 after three more patients, who tested positive for the virus died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi announced this via his Twitter handle on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Abayomi said the deceased are two males and one female aged 52, 63 and 67, adding that the males had no travel history or record of contact with any infected person.

He tweeted, “The deceased are 2 males and 1 female aged 52, 63 and 67. Two of the dead had underlying health issues. The 2 males had no travel history or record of contact with any infected person.

“The female was however suspected to have had contact with an infected person who recently returned to Nigeria. Let’s continue to maintain #SocialDistanacing.”

Coronavirus outbreak has claimed 17 lives in Nigeria according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and 13 of the total deaths were confirmed in Lagos.

On Friday, Lagos recorded 32 new cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the pandemic in Nigeria’s economic capital to 286.

Lagos has also discharged 90 patients who have recovered successfully from the virus form its isolation centres.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria as of Friday, April 17, 2020, stood at 493 after the NCDC confirmed 51 new cases in the country.