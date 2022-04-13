RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Airport officials arrest American for carrying firearms

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Also found in his possession were a Nigerian and an American international passports.

Lagos Airport officials arrest American for carrying firearms. (Vanguard)
Lagos Airport officials arrest American for carrying firearms. (Vanguard)

Officials at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, have arrested an American citizen for being in possession of firearms.

Recommended articles

The male passenger, whose name has not been disclosed, was caught on arriving the country aboard a United Airlines flight from Houston, United States.

The incident, as reported by Daily Trust, occurred on Wednesday April 13, 2022.

The recovered firearms including a handgun, a Barretta, and 26 rounds of 9mm ammunition, were hidden in his luggage.

The passenger reportedly checked in the weapons without declaring it as prescribed by the laws guiding international firearms carriage.

Also found in his possession were a Nigerian and an American international passports.

A source at the airport who spoke to the newspaper said the American refused to declare the firearms on arrival at the airport.

Another source also confirmed that although the passenger had some documents from the U.S., which licenced him to carry the firearms, the authenticity of those documents could not be ascertained.

The report also stated that the suspect has been interrogated at the immigration office at the airport.

The source said: “Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service actually intercepted the passenger with the firearms during screening. The passenger is undergoing scrutiny from the officials of the service and will be handed over to the relevant authorities after interrogation.

“Besides, we learnt that the passenger with dual citizenship has the approval of the US Government to carry firearms, but such should have been declared at the port of entry, which he didn’t do. However, we are yet to verify the documents he’s carrying.”

Meanwhile, a statement by the Service Headquarters revealed that the Lagos Airport Comptroller, CIS Kemi Nandap, had stated that the Service was tipped off that the passenger had concealed a firearm in his luggage while boarding the aircraft from Houston.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Airport officials arrest American for carrying firearms

Lagos Airport officials arrest American for carrying firearms

Bandits abduct 5 female students from Zamfara college of health

Bandits abduct 5 female students from Zamfara college of health

Buhari swears in Commissioners for NPC, ICPC, presides over FEC

Buhari swears in Commissioners for NPC, ICPC, presides over FEC

2 nuns, 3 others incinerated in Anambra auto crash – FRSC

2 nuns, 3 others incinerated in Anambra auto crash – FRSC

Psychiatrist appeals to LASG to assist indigent, abandoned patients

Psychiatrist appeals to LASG to assist indigent, abandoned patients

Former Swiss banking CEO found guilty of fraud

Former Swiss banking CEO found guilty of fraud

Buhari swears in NPC, ICPC Commissioners

Buhari swears in NPC, ICPC Commissioners

Appeal Court lifts movement restriction on Sowore

Appeal Court lifts movement restriction on Sowore

2023 Presidency: APC has killed Nigeria – Bala Mohammed

2023 Presidency: APC has killed Nigeria – Bala Mohammed

Trending

Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s fundamental rights suit against NDLEA

Abba-Kyari (1)

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Adeboye's son apologises for calling pastors 'goats'; RCCG imposes sanctions

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria].

'You're a goat' - Adeboye's son blasts RCCG pastors for defying his father

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria]