Lagos Airport officials arrest American for carrying firearms

The male passenger, whose name has not been disclosed, was caught on arriving the country aboard a United Airlines flight from Houston, United States.

The incident, as reported by Daily Trust, occurred on Wednesday April 13, 2022.

The recovered firearms including a handgun, a Barretta, and 26 rounds of 9mm ammunition, were hidden in his luggage.

The passenger reportedly checked in the weapons without declaring it as prescribed by the laws guiding international firearms carriage.

Also found in his possession were a Nigerian and an American international passports.

A source at the airport who spoke to the newspaper said the American refused to declare the firearms on arrival at the airport.

Another source also confirmed that although the passenger had some documents from the U.S., which licenced him to carry the firearms, the authenticity of those documents could not be ascertained.

The report also stated that the suspect has been interrogated at the immigration office at the airport.

The source said: “Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service actually intercepted the passenger with the firearms during screening. The passenger is undergoing scrutiny from the officials of the service and will be handed over to the relevant authorities after interrogation.

“Besides, we learnt that the passenger with dual citizenship has the approval of the US Government to carry firearms, but such should have been declared at the port of entry, which he didn’t do. However, we are yet to verify the documents he’s carrying.”