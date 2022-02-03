RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos administers over 2.3m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 2,304,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered in Lagos as at Jan. 31.

Lagos administers over 2.3m doses of COVID-19 vaccines. [LASG]
Lagos administers over 2.3m doses of COVID-19 vaccines. [LASG]

Abayomi said this on Thursday, through his official Instagram handle @profakinabayomi while giving the state’s vaccination update.

Recommended articles

According to him, 1,029,536 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were administered as the first dose, while 588,120 of the vaccine were administered as the second dose.

Abayomi said that 391,521 Moderna vaccines were administered as the first dose, while 264,582 were administered for the second dose.

The commissioner added that 30,240 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had been given as the first dose, and 763 administered as the second dose.

On the booster dose, Abayomi said that 42,111 Pfizer and 506 doses of Moderna vaccine had been administered.

Abayomi noted that 3.55 per cent of the targeted population had received two doses of the vaccines.

The commissioner said that 13,811,880 doses of vaccines needed to be administered for the state to achieve the state’s immunity target.

Earlier, Abayomi said that vaccines were safe and effective protection against COVID-19 infection, advising the public to get vaccinated.

Also, the World Health Organisation Africa Region said that vaccination remained the best defence against severe illness, death and overwhelmed health systems.

WHO, however, noted that African countries lagged behind the rest of the world, noting that only 11 per cent of Africans were fully vaccinated.

WHO also noted that it was disturbing that 85 per cent of Africans had not received a single dose of vaccine.

According to WHO, Africa has received more than 587 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines till date.

“If African countries are to reach the 70 per cent vaccine coverage target for their citizens by mid-year, they need to increase the pace of vaccine rollout six-fold,” it said.

WHO said it would collaborate with its partners to urgently ramp up support to countries to enable them overcome bottlenecks, improve coordination, and speed up vaccination efforts.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Herdsmen crisis forces 80% of Benue children are out of school - SEMA

Herdsmen crisis forces 80% of Benue children are out of school - SEMA

Fashola explains how debt can be used to stimulate Nigerian economy

Fashola explains how debt can be used to stimulate Nigerian economy

Lagos administers over 2.3m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Lagos administers over 2.3m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Kwara Govt closes school over Hijab fracas

Kwara Govt closes school over Hijab fracas

Abuja university urges JAMB to add entrepreneurship to UTME subjects

Abuja university urges JAMB to add entrepreneurship to UTME subjects

EFCC secures 2,220 conviction in 2021 - Lai Mohammed

EFCC secures 2,220 conviction in 2021 - Lai Mohammed

APC fixes Feb 19 for governorship primaries in Osun

APC fixes Feb 19 for governorship primaries in Osun

Redeemer’s University matriculates 1038 students

Redeemer’s University matriculates 1038 students

Gbajabiamila abruptly adjourns plenary over absence of Order Paper

Gbajabiamila abruptly adjourns plenary over absence of Order Paper

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

JAMB