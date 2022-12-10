ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos achieving state free from sexual, gender based violence – Sanwo-Olu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says the government is achieving its vision of a state free from all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The governor who was represented by the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said his administration was working not only to curb domestic and sexual violence but to ultimately eliminate it.

According to him, in the past three years, the state government has made significant gains in the war against domestic and sexual violence.

”Institutions have been strengthened to respond appropriately, policies have been formulated and introduced in ensuring we have to provide holistic care and support to survivors.

‘We are also gradually ending the culture of impunity, as evidenced in the convictions secured by the Ministry of Justice.

”In simple terms, we are true, walking the talk. One of the individuals responsible for achieving my vision of a Lagos State free from all forms of sexual and gender-based violence is the author we are celebrating today, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi,” he said.

Reviewing the 13-Chapter book, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services), University of Lagos, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, said that in spite of the challenges faced by the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), it had withstood the test of time through its transition into a full agency, approved by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Atsenuwa described the author as a merchant of hope, as the book gave hope and guidance to every determined public servant who meant to take steps towards improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

On her part, the author of the book, Vivour-Adeniyi, said that the book was an inspiring story of celebrating individuals who had metamorphosed from victims to survival.

She said that a lot of persons and institutions had in one way or another contributed to this and that was very rewarding for her.

The author commended the efforts of the past and current administrations in Lagos State for having the political will to fight SGBV as well as Non-Governmental Organisations, development partners, volunteers, security agencies, and other stakeholders.

The book was borne out of the need for a multi-sectoral approach to tackle the scourge of SGBV in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt pays over N125bn to 29,518 retirees

Lagos govt pays over N125bn to 29,518 retirees

lNEC cautions politicians against provocative outbursts during campaigns

lNEC cautions politicians against provocative outbursts during campaigns

Africa resolves to implement single air transport market — Sirika

Africa resolves to implement single air transport market — Sirika

2023 Presidency: Waste managers drum support for Tinubu

2023 Presidency: Waste managers drum support for Tinubu

GRV slams decay of public education sector under APC in Lagos State

GRV slams decay of public education sector under APC in Lagos State

Barbaric act in viral video not APC national chairman – Aide

Barbaric act in viral video not APC national chairman – Aide

Lagos achieving state free from sexual, gender based violence – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos achieving state free from sexual, gender based violence – Sanwo-Olu

FG bans articulated vehicles from plying Second Niger Bridge

FG bans articulated vehicles from plying Second Niger Bridge

Youth group calls for Gbajabiamila's impeachment over cash limit opposition

Youth group calls for Gbajabiamila's impeachment over cash limit opposition

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

Sanwo-Olu impregnated my mother in 1994 - Delta man claims he's gov's son

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours. [Twitter:FestusKeyamo]

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Breaking: DSS gives NNPCL, marketers 48 hours to end fuel scarcity