Lagos State Government has accredited three private hospitals to treat coronavirus patients in the state.

This was announced in a statement by the state Ministry of Health on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

In the statement, the state Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi was quoted saying the hospitals have passed the test that qualified them for accreditation, adding that they are in the process of receiving accreditation certificate.

He said, “They have passed the biosecurity compliance test. They have made modifications to their hospitals so that their staff and other patients are not put in danger or exposed to a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Those private hospitals have passed the test and we are just in the process of issuing them with accreditation certificate so that they can start managing COVID19 patients in the private sector.

“However, even if they are managing COVID19 in the private sector, it still comes under the supervision of the Lagos State Government Ministry of Health.

“Also, information about every patient managed by the hospitals must be made available to us so that we can record it in our database.

“COVID-19 remains a public crisis and all public crises are managed and supervised by the Lagos state government and by extension the federal government of Nigeria.”

He, however, did not disclose the names of the hospitals.