Lagferry urges Lagos residents to explore waterways entertainment

The Managing Director, Lagferry, Ladi Balogun, said this at the Ignite the Water Ways event in Lagos.

Balogun, who was represented by the Director, Administration and Human Resources of Lagferry, Bunmi Mofunlewi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines that a lot could be done to have fun on the water.

“We realise that a lot can be done on the waterways, you don’t have to have fun only in a hall or on the ground, but on the waterways as well.

”We have been around since Saturday evening till Sunday, having fun. Water tourism is becoming popular in Lagos,

Lagferry is in partnership with the Lagos State Government to entertain residents,” Balogun said.

He said that Lagferry would conform with the Inter Modal Transportation Agenda of the Lagos State Government. “Water transportation is an integral part of the agenda, to reduce traffic on the roads.

Also speaking, the Head of Operations, Lagferry, Mr Semasa Amos, urged Lagos residents to come, relax, and have fun, meetings, burial parties as well as wedding engagements on the waterways.

He said that apart from having fun on the waterways it was also an avenue to meet new friends, exchange contacts as well as network.

Amos said that the water hyacinth was clearing off gradually at various terminals in Ikorodu such as Igbogbo Badore, and Ipakodo.

“We want to improve on service delivery to attract more customers. We also want to bring more events.

” This year, we are planning to have Valentine’s Day and Independence Day celebrations on the waterways.

“We intend to take customers to different relaxation tourist centres across Lagos every month for them to have fun,” Amos said.

NAN also reports that Lagferry with 24 routes and 16 jetties, promises to improve on its capacity, to attract more customers.

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos State Youth Leader, Dr Muritala Seriki, commended the state government for allowing Lagferry to expose residents to water tourism and transportation.

Seriki urged residents to explore waterways for transportation and tourism.

He said that the waterways tourism event was an avenue for people to have fun and begin the year with joy.

Seriki said that from his last monitoring of the water hyacinth, he discovered that the Lagos State Government had been trying to remove all the water hyacinths across Lagos waters.

The Business Head Marine of Yamaha Ltd, Adeola Alademodi, commended the State Government and Lagferry for celebrating their customers on waterways.

“I had a very bad experience on water transportation, I ply from Ikorodu to CMS almost every day, and because of the water hyacinth three boats were damaged and it was difficult for most of us that lived in Ikorodu to reach the office on time.

”We expect the Government to look for a permanent solution to clear the water hyacinth as soon as it appears, to reduce passenger stress of commuting by road,” Alademodi said.