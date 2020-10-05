Mr Abdoulbaq Balogun, the Managing Director of LAGFERRY, told newsmen on Sunday in Lagos that the water transport service was launched on Feb. 4 and has not recorded “no single near mishap’’.

Balogun said that as part of the celebration of Nigeria’s 60th Diamond independence anniversary, LAGFERRY on Saturday held a boat cruise to showcase the services the firm was providing through the waterways.

“With the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, we have seen a lot of transformation on waterways.

“Safety is our culture and what we ensure every day.

“Every aspect of our operation is safety inclined and we preach to people to be safety conscious when coming on board.

“So, safety is the core value of LAGFERRY.

“We want to assure people that since Feb. 4 when we have launched our commercial operations, we have not recorded a single accident or near mishap,’’ he said.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LAGFERRY, Mr Abdoulbaq Balogun. [Twitter/@Lagferry]

Balogun said that the firm was operating with the best world-class safety standard in the maritime industry.

The managing director, who thanked God for the safety, also commended all the firm’s personnel, who he described as being professional in discharging their duty.

“People should have the confidence to come with us to help decongest the road traffic and create a multimodal system of transport.

“We have the regulatory arm, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and the operating arm, LAGFERRY.

“We are also working in collaboration with Lagos State Safety Commission, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency and National Inland Waterways Authority to ensure the safety of our passengers.’’