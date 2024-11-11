LAGESC evicts 84 illegal occupants under Eko bridge, arrests 1 for illegal toilet

Its Corps Marshal, retired Maj. Olanini Cole disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Monday by the agency’s Spokesperson, Lukman Ajayi. Cole said that one person who allegedly built an eight-room toilet and linked the pipes to the Lagoon was also arrested during the operation.

He said that the operation was carried out after a member of the public was attacked on the spot. He added that the fellow petitioned the state Commissioner for Environment, who gave an order for the demolition of the illegal structures.

Cole also said that some of the evicted individuals have been living there for the past 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is interesting that eight toilet pipes were link to the Lagoon, close to where fishermen were fishing. Some of the occupants were cooking for the public in that place.

“The water they are using to cook can cause public health hazard. One person operating the toilet was detained,” the corps marshal said.