Lagbaja, NBA president lead tributes as Army buries director amid tears

The late General was laid to rest at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja.

At the All Saints Military Protestant Church, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja, venue of the event, senior officers, sympathisers, family members and friends honoured the deceased for his remarkable service to the nation.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who led the tributes, acknowledged the late Musa’s contributions to the military’s legal system.

He also appreciated the deceased senior officer’s unwavering dedication and contributions, which he said would forever be etched in the army.

The COAS was represented at the funeral church service by the Chief of Administration (Army), Maj.-Gen. Ohwohigho Akpor.

He described the deceased as a brilliant, diligent, resourceful, and meticulous senior officer, with vast experience and the ability to impart knowledge with an overwhelming moral standard.

He highlighted the late Gen. Musa’s commitment to national service and his concerted efforts to produce well-trained and equipped legal service personnel.

Reading the funeral oration, Brig.- Gen. Suleiman Tilawan, the Chief of Staff, Army Headquarters Garrison, also eulogised the deceased.

Tikawan described Musa as a diligent officer who lived an impactful life with valuable insights into legal-related issues and painstakingly provided necessary guidance when called upon.

Senior officers, both serving and retired and principal staff officers from the defence and army headquarters attended the event.

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), family members, friends and sympathisers were also in attendance.

The ceremony featured a bugle call, firing of the volley, and presentation of the national flag to the deceased’s next-of-kin, a symbolic gesture of respect for him by his coursemates and senior officers.

Born on May 4, 1968, in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government of Edo, the late Gen. Musa was granted Direct Regular Commission as a member of the National Guard/Direct Regular Commission on Sept. 25, 1993.

