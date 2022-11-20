RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lafia Emirate removes late Emir’s son as Ubangarin Lafia

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lafia Emirate Council in Nasarawa State has stripped Musa-Isa Mustapha-Agwai of the traditional title of Ubangarin Lafia, with immediate effect.

Lafia Emirate removes late Emir’s son as Ubangarin Lafia.
Lafia Emirate removes late Emir’s son as Ubangarin Lafia.

Recommended articles

A statement issued in Lafia by Rayanu Isa, Secretary of the Emirate Council, said the decision was taken at a meeting of the council on Saturday.

Musa-Isa who is the son of the late Emir of Lafia, Mustapha-Agwai, has been replaced by Usman Isa-Baba as the new Ubangarin Lafia.

Isa-Baba was until his elevation, the Dangaladiman Lafia

According to the council secretary, no reason was given for the sack, “but however, the removal was with immediate effect”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ooni, Fashola, others honoured as Fed Poly Ado-Ekiti graduates 13,667

Ooni, Fashola, others honoured as Fed Poly Ado-Ekiti graduates 13,667

Lafia Emirate removes late Emir’s son as Ubangarin Lafia

Lafia Emirate removes late Emir’s son as Ubangarin Lafia

Police swoop on 2 suspected fraudsters after banker cashier raises alarm

Police swoop on 2 suspected fraudsters after banker cashier raises alarm

Tinubu vows to re-activate Gas Revolution Industrial Park Project

Tinubu vows to re-activate Gas Revolution Industrial Park Project

Lagos establishes specialist hospitals to reduce medical tourism

Lagos establishes specialist hospitals to reduce medical tourism

Dantata, Abdulsamad, others raise N1bn for Jigawa flood victims

Dantata, Abdulsamad, others raise N1bn for Jigawa flood victims

Security team kill 2 assailants involved in killing ex-commissioner, brother

Security team kill 2 assailants involved in killing ex-commissioner, brother

Amaechi graduates with Second Class Upper Degree in Law

Amaechi graduates with Second Class Upper Degree in Law

2023: Hotelier mobilises 10,000 OPC, Agbekoya, landlords for Tinubu

2023: Hotelier mobilises 10,000 OPC, Agbekoya, landlords for Tinubu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Photo used for the purpose of illustration. .

Errant soldier kills humanitarian worker, colleague before he was gunned down

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TV station apologises for reporting 'fake news' about Tinubu

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register. (ICPC)

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register [Exclusive]

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU declares lecture-free day, plans protest over half salaries