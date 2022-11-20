Lafia Emirate removes late Emir’s son as Ubangarin Lafia
The Lafia Emirate Council in Nasarawa State has stripped Musa-Isa Mustapha-Agwai of the traditional title of Ubangarin Lafia, with immediate effect.
A statement issued in Lafia by Rayanu Isa, Secretary of the Emirate Council, said the decision was taken at a meeting of the council on Saturday.
Musa-Isa who is the son of the late Emir of Lafia, Mustapha-Agwai, has been replaced by Usman Isa-Baba as the new Ubangarin Lafia.
Isa-Baba was until his elevation, the Dangaladiman Lafia
According to the council secretary, no reason was given for the sack, “but however, the removal was with immediate effect”.
