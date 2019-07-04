The Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), has urged Nigerians to go back to farming to enable the country to achieve food sufficiency and economic growth.

Bage, who made the call on Thursday in Lafia while addressing Ashige Community who visited him, said agriculture is an important factor in the socio-economic development of the country.

“As the 2019 farming season is ongoing, there is the need for people to embrace agriculture by returning to farms, as no society can live comfortably without agriculture.

“if youths and other Nigerians go back to farm, it will not only reduce Nigeria’s over-dependence on oil, but also fight poverty, unemployment and the economic challenges in the country”.

“God has endowed the country with abundant fertile land and agile human capital that is capable of mass producing the nation’s food requirement.”

He urged the community to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of affiliations.

“This is because the importance of peace to societal development cannot be overemphasized.

“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable and its a panacea for the development of any society.”

Earlier, Mr Daniel Mazawuje, a former Special Adviser in the state, said that the visit was appreciate Bage for the role he played in the creation of Ashige chiefdom.

He said that the new chiefdom would bring faster development to the community and the state in general. He also pledged their loyalty and support to the Emir.