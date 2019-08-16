Lafarge Africa calls for entries in the LafargeHolcim Awards

Lafarge Africa Plc on Thursday, August 8, 2019, announced the 6th Cycle of the LafargeHolcim Awards . The triennial Awards, which is an initiative of the LafargeHolcim Foundation , focuses on architectural masterpieces built with sustainable methods.

At the media conference, the company’s Public Affairs & Sustainable Development (CPASD) Director, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem called for massive representation from Nigeria in the global contest. The immediate Past President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, Mr Tonye Braide at the event, said that he believes Nigeria will put in robust, problem-solving entries.

The Main Awards category is for architects, engineers, planners, project owners, builders and construction firms of projects at an advanced stage of design. There is no age restriction in the main category. The Next Generation category is for young professionals and students up to the age of 30 that have visionary design concepts.

The Awards runs on regional and global levels with total prize money of USD 2 million. Per region, there are Gold, Silver, Bronze and four Acknowledgement awards for the Main category and four prizes in the Next Generation category. Regional winners qualify for the global stage.

In 2014, Kunle Adeyemi of NLÉ Works won an acknowledgement prize for Chicoco Radio, a community building designed for urban flooding. The global Gold winner in 2012 was Burkina Faso’s, Francis Kéré. He built a secondary school that uses traditional building materials and technologies, and actively engages the local community in the construction process.

An independent expert jury evaluates award entries. Winning submissions must meet at least two of five evaluation criteria and must not have started before January 1, 2019. Applications will close on February 25, 2020. Nigerians can apply under the Middle East Africa region here .

