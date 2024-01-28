ADVERTISEMENT
Lack of commitment to good governance is a brand of corruption – Gov Zulum

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor dwelt on the negative impacts of corruption and said that Nigeria would not get things right so long as corruption thrived.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@Isa_Gusau2023]
“One of the major problems in Nigeria is lack of obedience to rules and regulations.

“We will never get it right until we follow the rules and regulations,’’ he said at the close of the 10th annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture.

Born on June 12, 1910, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, was killed in Nigeria’s first military coup d’etat of Jan. 15, 1966.

He served as the first and only premier of the defunct Northern Nigeria region from 1954 until his assassination in 1966.

“During Sardauna, there was obedience to rules and regulations,’’ Zulum observed.

He noted that leaders and followers must collectively own the fight against corruption by abiding by the rules and regulations of doing things.

Zulum said hope was not lost if Nigerians renewed their commitments in line with the theme of the lecture: 'Creating pathways for peace: Tackling banditry and insurgency through good governance for sustainable development.’'

He said his administration’s commitment to good governance by focusing on security executing vital projects in various sectors, and fulfilling campaign promises, strengthened the resilience of the citizenry.

“These developments demonstrated our achievements through good governance and understanding of our multifaceted approach to curb banditry and insurgency.

“Security situation in Borno has consequently improved by 95 per cent and by the grace of God before the end of my administration Borno will be rid of insurgency,’’ Zulum said.

The highlight of the event attended by some northern governors was the presentation of Lifetime Achievement awards to deserving personalities and the handing over of the symbolic flag of the next host to Bauchi State.

