Labour warns government to pay N30,000 or lose 2019 election

The Nigerian Labour has issued a warning to government to accept the N30,000 minimum wage or face losing election in the 2019 election.

Following a nationwide protest held on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, organised labour threatened to vote out the current government that refuses to meet its demands. It also reaffirmed its ultimatum regarding going on strike .

The union has already warned Nigerians to stock up on food as the countdown to shut down the country with protests on November 6 draws near.

The protesters, through various spokespersons, accused the government of failing to prioritise the welfare of workers, saying there is no justification whatsoever for a refusal to pay the new wage.

The Nasarawa State chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Abdullahi Adeka, stressed that any governor who cannot pay the new minimum wage is unkind to workers and must, therefore, be voted out.

According to the deputy vice president of NLC in Lagos State, Amaechi Asugwuni, "Anyone that cannot compensate the working people of the state is not worthy to be a governor.

"The message is that they should be voted out and we will ensure that we force a campaign against these governors."

Labour reacts over the N22,000 resolution made by governors' forum

The organised labour has also condemned the resolution made by the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) to pay N22,000 as new minimum wage .

NLC President Ayuba Wabba stressed that the organised labour would not accept the figure as the new wage is not an award but a figure that was jointly arrived at through negotiation.

He described the NGF as a body unknown to Nigeria's law and is therefore not in a position to determine the national minimum wage.

Wabba, cautioned the Federal Government to "take necessary steps to ensure the enactment of a new national minimum wage act, as we cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony."

In his reaction, the president of trade union congress, Bobboi Kaigama, emphasised that the political office holders are saving money for politics and the forthcoming election.

"Workers are not slaves. Rather, they create the wealth of the nation. They cannot continue to suffer. After all, the minimum wage is long overdue," he added.