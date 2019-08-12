As Muslims celebrate Eid-el Kabir, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of the season and make sacrifices toward nation building.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, NLC president, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, emphasised the need for love, humility, and sacrifice, saying that the attributes were crucial to healing Nigeria’s ills.

“As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate Eid-el Kabir, the NLC wishes to congratulate our Muslim faithful and remind everyone that the festival represents total obedience to Allah’s command, and ultimate sacrifice.

“It also symbolises love, through sharing, humility, peace and good neighbourliness.

“We do believe that this Eid-el Kabir has come at a time when great challenges, both economic and social, are threatening our common bond and values that hold us together.

“It therefore, offers us a great opportunity for deep reflection and rededication of our lives to nation building.

“We have no doubt that with love, humility and sacrifice, peace and healing shall return to our nation.

“In the light of this, we urge all Nigerians, and not just Muslims, to imbibe the spirit of Eid-el Kabir for a greater and better Nigeria,” the NLC said.