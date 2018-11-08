Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Labour reacts to FG's indecision on N30,000 minimum wage

Labour reacts to FG's indecison over approval of N30,000 minimum wage

Following Lai muhammed' comment, organised labour warned that anything short of the full implementation of the report would be met with stiff opposition.

  • Published:
At $83 per month, Nigeria's minimum wage is still one of the lowest in Africa play

Nigerian labour congress

(ThisDay)

The organised labour has threatened to go on strike again if the Federal Government fails to approve and implement the N30,000 minimum wage recommended by the tripartite committee.

General Secretary of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Musa Lawal, disclosed this while reacting to the comment of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on the report submitted by  tripartite committee.

The Federal Government said on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, the N30,000 minimum wage proposal contained in the report of the tripartite committee set up by the Federal Government was still a recommendation and had not been approved.

Mohammed, who spoke to newsmen after the weekly federal executive council meeting, said President Muhammadu Buhari would still study the report presented to him on Tuesday by the Chairman of the committee, Amal Pepple, before taking a decision on it.

Mohammed, however, said the president would take a decision and make his view known after considering the report.

Following the minister's comment, Lawal warned that anything short of the full implementation of the report would be met with stiff opposition.

He said, "They can say anything they want to say. Why were they panicky before? Why did they agree to the N30,000? They can call it a mere recommendation or whatever they want to call it but the important thing is that at the end of the day, if we do not get the N30,000, they know what we will do.”

The general secretary of TUC added that Organised Labour decided to shelve its planned strike because the government had expressed the willingness to accept the report of the tripartite committee.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Related Articles

Minimum Wage: Labour leader commends Buhari for being proactive
FG clarifies President Buhari’s position on minimum wage report
Buhari can’t be trusted to implement the new minimum wage – Atiku
Minimum wage: civil servants laud President Buhari, labour leaders
Buhari yet to endorse 30,000 minimum wage - Presidency
How the Tripartite Committee arrived at N30,000 as new minimum wage
8 things Buhari said while receiving the new minimum wage report

Local

Feel free to operate in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo assures Nigerians
Feel free to operate in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo assures Nigerians
Rescue operation after a Lagos boat mishap
3 die in Lagos boat mishap, 5 missing, 12 rescued
2m Nigerians currently receiving AIDS treatment, says NACA
2m Nigerians currently receiving AIDS treatment, says NACA
MTN says Nigeria's attorney-general acted beyond his powers over $2 billion tax bill
$1.3bn withholding tax: MTN’s suit against AG fixed for December
X
Advertisement