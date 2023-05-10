The sports category has moved to a new website.
Labour Party urges Nigerians to ignore claims of Obi attacking Adeboye

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party appealed to Nigerians to ignore the antics of election riggers who believed that demarketing Peter Obi was their sure means of keeping a stolen mandate.

Labour Party urges Nigerians to ignore claims of Obi attacking Adeboye. [ChannelsTV]
Diran Onifade, the Head of Media, Obi-Datti Media Office said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja .

“The attention of the office has been drawn to yet another campaign of calumny emanating from opposition ranks blaming ‘Obidients’ for recent unjustified social media attacks on Adeboye.

“We wish to state categorically that supporters of Mr Peter Obi, like their Principal, have great respect for Pastor Adeboye .

“Therefore they are not involved in any social media hounding of the revered man of God most especially over a statement he did not make.

“It has become a pattern for desperate political operatives to orchestrate a ruse and blame it on Peter Obi’s supporters in furtherance of the opposition’s subterfuge strategy which has failed back to back,” he said.

Onifade appealed to Nigerians to ignore the antics of election riggers who believed that demarketing Peter Obi was their sure means of keeping a stolen mandate.

He said that Nigerians were aware by now that issuing personal insults was not Peter Obi’s character and he does not encourage his followers to engage in same.

