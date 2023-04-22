Labour Party tsunami sweeps three-term Abuja senator away - Minister

Aduda, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost his re-election bid for a fourth stint in the Red Chamber to Labour Party candidate Ireti Kingibe, marking the end of his 12-year run in the National Assembly.

Speaking during Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, April 21, 2023, Bello recalled the factors that led to the senator's ouster from the senate.

“As a result of the tsunami of the Labour Party of the past few weeks which made Aduda to lose his seat of the past 12 years, I do hope that he considers aligning with the APC,” Bello said.

The FCT Minister also rued his inability to woo Aduda to the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the last general elections despite several attempts, adding that the overwhelming support for the Labour Party was too strong for the senator to withstand.

He, however, appealed to the Senate Minority leader to defect to the APC especially now that he has failed to retain his seat coupled with the failure to get the Abuja Mayoral bill signed into law.

Bell said: “I want to say that Senator Aduda has been a bridge builder even though he is from the other party, he has been extremely supportive to FCT administration under the guidance of the Senate President.

“The only regret I have as a minister is the fact that I have not been able to convince Senator Aduda to leave that party to join us in the APC.

“But as a result of the tsunami of the Labour Party of the past few weeks which made Aduda lose his seat of the past 12 years, I do hope that he will consider aligning with the APC."

