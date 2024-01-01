ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Labour Party tells Tinubu’s government what to prioritise in 2024 budget

Ima Elijah

He urged citizens to scrutinise the budget closely.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, signed the message, expressing concern over what the party deems as an insensitive approach by the APC-led administration.

The party asserted that the budget reflects a lack of empathy, as critical sectors like Education and Health were allocated 7.9% and 4.8%, respectively.

Ifoh criticised the disproportionate focus on the well-being of those in power, citing allocations like ₦3bn for the Senate Car Park, ₦1bn for Constitution Review, ₦78.62bn for the House of Representatives, and ₦36.727bn for the National Assembly Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the statement, Ifoh remarked, "Without a doubt, the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration has displayed disdain for the security and welfare of Nigerians."

He urged citizens to scrutinise the budget closely, emphasising the stark contrast between allocations for influential figures and essential sectors.

"As we bid the year 2023 farewell and usher in 2024, we, in the Labour Party, pray that God intervenes and brings succour to us all as Nigerians have been exposed to untold hardships because of maladministration and insensitive government policies," Ifoh stated, highlighting the impact of governance on citizens' daily lives.

The Labour Party hopes for a reconsideration of the budget, urging a shift in priorities to put the welfare and security of ordinary Nigerians at the forefront in the coming year.

Ifoh concluded, "It is not too late to revisit the 2024 budget and ensure a more equitable distribution of resources for the betterment of the nation."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau governor declares recent violence a genocide in New Year broadcast

Plateau governor declares recent violence a genocide in New Year broadcast

Governor Alia pardons 12 prison inmates in Benue to celebrate new year

Governor Alia pardons 12 prison inmates in Benue to celebrate new year

Governor Yahaya pardons 39 inmates in correctional facilities in Gombe

Governor Yahaya pardons 39 inmates in correctional facilities in Gombe

We’ll revive entrepreneurial spirit to boost Akwa Ibom economy in 2024 - Gov Eno

We’ll revive entrepreneurial spirit to boost Akwa Ibom economy in 2024 - Gov Eno

Tinubu says all his foreign trips are in Nigeria's best interests

Tinubu says all his foreign trips are in Nigeria's best interests

Labour Party tells Tinubu’s government what to prioritise in 2024 budget

Labour Party tells Tinubu’s government what to prioritise in 2024 budget

NOA urges Nigerians to support Tinubu-led administration for a better 2024

NOA urges Nigerians to support Tinubu-led administration for a better 2024

I took difficult decisions for a better economy — Tinubu

I took difficult decisions for a better economy — Tinubu

Be hopeful, prayerful for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda - Gov Idris

Be hopeful, prayerful for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda - Gov Idris

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt [nairaland]

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. [Twitter/@Buharisallau1]

Buhari's SGF Boss Mustapha refutes $6.3m CBN looting allegation

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Defence Chief urges Nigerians to unite against common enemies

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo [Autojosh]

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo