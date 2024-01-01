Labour Party tells Tinubu’s government what to prioritise in 2024 budget

The National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, signed the message, expressing concern over what the party deems as an insensitive approach by the APC-led administration.

The party asserted that the budget reflects a lack of empathy, as critical sectors like Education and Health were allocated 7.9% and 4.8%, respectively.

Ifoh criticised the disproportionate focus on the well-being of those in power, citing allocations like ₦3bn for the Senate Car Park, ₦1bn for Constitution Review, ₦78.62bn for the House of Representatives, and ₦36.727bn for the National Assembly Office.

In the statement, Ifoh remarked, "Without a doubt, the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration has displayed disdain for the security and welfare of Nigerians."

He urged citizens to scrutinise the budget closely, emphasising the stark contrast between allocations for influential figures and essential sectors.

"As we bid the year 2023 farewell and usher in 2024, we, in the Labour Party, pray that God intervenes and brings succour to us all as Nigerians have been exposed to untold hardships because of maladministration and insensitive government policies," Ifoh stated, highlighting the impact of governance on citizens' daily lives.

The Labour Party hopes for a reconsideration of the budget, urging a shift in priorities to put the welfare and security of ordinary Nigerians at the forefront in the coming year.