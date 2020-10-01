Arabambi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Thursday, that a country without corruption would record rapid growth and development.

He said that visible and verifiable work had been done by the Buhari-led government to correct the level of corruption witnessed during the previous administration.

He said that the present government had proved its competence in convincing the citizen that it has the capacity to build a thriving and sustainable economy.

He said that the government's agenda would enhance social inclusion, reduce poverty and the pave way for the enlargement of agricultural output for food security and export.

Arabambi called on Buhari to develop strategies that would guide his policies over the next few years in its drive to enhance national development and sustainable economy.

“It is not in doubt that in every sector, the Federal Government has outclassed the performances of any previous government.

“There is no way any critic will be constructive without recognising the level of destructive damages of the 16 years of failed administration of past governments."