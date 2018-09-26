Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Labour in Kogi directs members to commence strike midnight

In Kogi Labour directs members to commence strike midnight

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the directive was contained in a document: NLC/TUC/PSJNC Kogi State Councils Bulletin No. 1 tagged, “Commencement of National Strike Action” issued in Lokoja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Osun workers to commence 3-day warning strike, Wednesday play Labour in Kogi directs members to commence strike midnight (The Guardian)

The organised labour in Kogi on Wednesday, directed its members in public and private sectors to embark on seven-day warning national strike starting from midnight.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the directive was contained in a document: NLC/TUC/PSJNC Kogi State Councils Bulletin No. 1 tagged, “Commencement of National Strike Action” issued in Lokoja.

The bulletin was signed by Messrs Onuh Edoka and Faniyi Olakunle, Chairman and Secretary of the NLC.

Ojo Ranti and Kolawole James, Chairman and Secretary of TUC as well as Aaron Akeji and Isaiah Abubakar, Chairman and Secretary of Public Service Joint Negotiating Council (PSJNC) also signed the document.

The organised labour said that the directive was line with position of the National Secretariat of Organised Labour, following a decision reached at the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum.

It said that NLC had issued the 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to rescind its decision on the indefinite postponement of the sitting of the tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee to deliver on its mandate.

Labour said it was an incontrovertible fact that the current National Minimum wage of N18, 000, approved in 2011, could no longer sustain the standard of living of an average Nigerian worker.

“Life indeed has become unbearable for an average worker of this country, because of the quantum of the current National Minimum Wage vis-à-vis its usefulness in the market environment,” the labour said.

It said there was urgent need for upward review of the minimum wage of N18,000 to meet the current economic realities and lift many workers out of the poverty trap.

The labour said that it was in the light of the realities that the Federal Government inaugurated a 30-man member tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee on the November 27, 2017.

According to labour, committee is under the chairmanship of  Ama Pepple, former Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The Federal Government, it said, unilaterally announced an indefinite postponement of the sitting of thereby putting the realisation of New National Minimum Wage in jeopardy.

“All Workers, Public and Private Sectors, are hereby directed to stay at home within the stipulated period of the strike and await further directive please.”

The Organized Labour in Kogi further said that it was monitoring the event on the recent Paris Club refund released to the Kogi State Government.

The industrial body said the affiliate bodies were all awaiting for the setting up of committee for the disbursement of the fund as was being done in other states.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Aisha Buhari First Lady reacts to alleged N2.5bn fraud against her aidebullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 Aisha Buhari President’s wife calls for arrest of aide who “stole...bullet

Related Articles

New Minimum Wage FG to reconvene Tripartite Committee on Oct 4, labour insists on strike
Workers Welfare Abia needs N25bn to clear salary, pension arrears, says NLC
Minimum Wage NLC declares warning strike, demands N56,000
NLC Labour begins indefinite strike over new minimum wage
In Osun Workers return to work after a 3-day warning strike
In Osun Workers to embark on a 3-day warning strike
MTN NLC’s picketing of our offices violates global ILO rule – Company reacts
JOHESU Health Minister has no right to stop salaries of members – NLC
Trade Union Here's why organisation is important to Nigerian workers

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari speaking at the 72nd session of the United Nations' General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Buhari President’s speech at High Level Meeting on TB at UNGA73
NLC declares warning strike over minimum wage, demands N56,000
New Minimum Wage FG to reconvene Tripartite Committee on Oct 4, labour insists on strike
Abia needs N25bn to clear salary, pension arrears, says NLC
Workers Welfare Abia needs N25bn to clear salary, pension arrears, says NLC
Osun Governorship Election: PDP agents arrested for vote buying
Osun Governorship Election Court orders release of PDP chieftain, 2 others
X
Advertisement