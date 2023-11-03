ADVERTISEMENT
Labour declares nationwide strike Wednesday over Ajaero's attack in Imo

Nurudeen Shotayo

The organised labour also gave the Federal Government a six-point demand, including the Imo State Commissioner of Police’s removal.

The union leaders announced the planned strike, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, during a press briefing on Friday, November 3.

Addressing the press on behalf of the workers, the NLC’s Deputy President, Adeyanju Adewale and his TUC counterpart, Tommy Okon, expressed concerns over the negligent posture of the Federal Government on the matter.

The joint labour leaders also made a six-point demand to the Federal Government, including the immediate removal of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, and Area Commander, among other officials, for their alleged complicity in the assault meted out to Ajaero and other workers in Imo.

“The NLC President was blindfolded and whisked away by security operatives in the state before intervention from the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

“He was also beaten along with other workers with his phone seized, and journalists also maltreated with evidence shrouded away from the public,” the organised labour said.

They added that “The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, should not only be investigated and redeployed but should also be held accountable for his action on Ajaero.

“The Area Commander and the other officers who supervised the brutalisation of our President and other workers in Owerri should be relieved of their office and stripped of their commission.

“We demand an unbiased and thorough examination of the President on the physical and psychological injuries inflicted on him. And all the properties lost be restored immediately.”

The union, however, warned that if the government fails to meet their demands within a reasonable timeframe, the NUC, TUC, and affiliate bodies will embark on nationwide protests that may disrupt the peace in the country.

Ajaero sustained several bruises on his face after he came under attack while leading a protest in Imo.

Though police said the labour leader was whisked away from the scene of the protest to save him from a mob attack, the NLC has insisted that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State conspired with his Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, to "abduct" Ajaero.

The NLC further accused the Imo government of continued use of instruments of violence and intimidation against trade unions and their leadership in the state.

Appearing in a now-viral video, the NLC president recounted his harrowing experience while in police custody, where he claimed that officers assaulted him.

Sitting between two men in a vehicle while he was being taken to Federal Medical Centre, the labour leader said he didn't have any phone on him but had a relative in the employ of FUTHO who he hoped would be of assistance.

But police have denied any wrongdoing, insisting that Ajaero was taken to a police medical facility in Owerri for medical attention and later provided with a security cover after the incident.

Nurudeen Shotayo

