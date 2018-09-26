Pulse.ng logo
Labour begins indefinite strike over minimum wage

NLC Labour begins indefinite strike over new minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will begin an indefinite strike over new minimum wage on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NLC organised protest for salary increase play Labour begins nationwide stike over new minimum wage. (Pulse.ng)

Beginning from midnight of Wednesday, September 26, 2018, Nigerian workers on the platform of  Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) would commence on an indefinite warning strike over Federal Government’s failure to implement the new minimum wage agreement.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) had earlier announced that it would begin strike from the early hours of Thursday, September 27, 2018, following the federal government’s failure to honour its ultimatum on the new minimum wage.

Leaders of both unions had earlier cautioned the Federal Government against foot-dragging on the new minimum wage.

Last Thursday, the NLC resolved to commence an indefinite nationwide strike after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum given to the federal government which will elapse Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Committee on minimum wage yet to agree only on figure – NLC

In a press statement signed by the NLC General Secretary, Peter Ozo-Eson, the congress resolved that the strike commence in the midnight of Wednesday.

“Representatives of organized labour, after due consultation and meetings, have therefore agreed that all unions and our Civil society allies should embark on a warning strike from midnight of Wednesday, 26th September, 2018,” the statement said.

“All affiliates and state councils are therefore expected to mobilize their members nationwide to ensure total compliance.

“The nationwide warning strike will remain in force until further directives are conveyed,” the release added.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has reassured Nigerian workers on its commitment to adopt the new minimum wage structure.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

