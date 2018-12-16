Labaran Maku condemns alleged attack on journalists in Nasarawa

news

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nasarawa state, Labaran Maku has condemned the attacks on two journalists by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The journalists were reportedly attacked on Friday, December 14, 2018, at the Pension Bureau office in Nasarawa while they were trying to take pictures of the names of pensioners who were delisted.

According to Vanguard, Maku said that the frequent attacks on journalists and media houses is unacceptable.

The former minister made this known while visiting the journalists - Rabiu Omaku of Universal Reporters Online and Gambo Ahmed of Peoples Daily Newspaper at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.



He said “The frequent attack on journalists and media houses is unacceptable.

“The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) must rise up to their responsibility to ensuring their members are protected to do their work in the state.

“NUJ must protect its members and seek for justice for the ones attacked because the attack is one too many.

“If you remove the free press and the parliament, what you have is a dictatorship.

ALSO READ: DSS grills Labaran Maku

“The press must not be intimidated because if you don’t report the activities of the government to the public, our democracy would collapse.

“You are empowered by the constitution to look for information and report same even if the government does not want to release such information.”

Labaran Maku, who is also the National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), served as the Minister of Information and Communications under Goodluck Jonathan.