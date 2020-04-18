The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), under the platform of APC, has described the death of Malam Abba Kyari, as a call for Nigerians to be united in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died on Friday from Coronavirus infection.

The forum Chairman, Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, while extending condolence to the President, Kyari’s family and the entire nation.

Bagudu said: “We received the death of Malam Abba Kyari with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Malam Abba Kyari.

“His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

“May Allah reward all the good work of Malam Abba, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.”

According to the forum’s chairman, the death of Kyari is a further call on all Nigerians to be united in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“As progressive governors, we, on this sad day, hereby, re-affirm our unconditional support to the laudable initiatives of the President Buhari-led Federal Government.

“We call on all Nigerians, irrespective of our political, religious, ethnic, social status or any other differences, to support the Federal Government in the fight against this deadly virus.

“We also call on all Nigerians to observe all the social distancing measures and stay safe,” he said.

Bagudu also saluted the efforts of all the nation’s frontline medical personnel, under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in their fights against the spread of the pandemic.

“May God continue to guide our country and the world to succeed to bring to an immediate end this world pandemic.

“May the soul of Malam Abba Kyari rest in peace,” he said.